The police on Monday arraigned a transporter, Timothy Oyinbe, 32, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N100,000, belonging to a company, Chukwu bu Ikem Motors.

The accused, who resides at number 10, Ogota Road, Abakaliki in Ebonyi, is facing a two-count of disobedience to regulations and stealing.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Emmanuel Ajayi told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 17 at number 169, Abeokuta Express Way, Iyana-Ipaja, near Lagos.

Ajayi alleged that the accused disobeyed the rules and regulations of the company by taking the company’s bus beyond the booked destination and collected N100, 000 from passengers.

The offences contravened Sections 122 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs. G.O. Anifowose granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She said that the surety must be gainfully employed and should also have his address verified by the court.

Anifowose adjourned the case until April 11 for a mention.