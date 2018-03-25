Two children were burnt to death while many others who escaped the disaster sustained varying degree of burns as fire ignite Mkpang Utong, a fishing community in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State weekend.

In the inferno, which cause could not be ascertained, houses, outboard engines, fishing boats and other properties worth millions of naira were also lost.

The Chairman of Ibaka Development Organisation (IDO), Chief Ukutudo, who visited the scene of the fire outbreak, called on the state government and other emergency response agencies to come to the aid of thousands of those affected mostly fishermen and farmers.

Also, the Chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Hon. Asukwo Eyo, lamented that the fire incident has brought untold hardship on the riverine settlers and called on government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other emergency response agencies to assist the displaced people of Mkpang Utong.

He particularly solicited the cooperation and assistance of the government, federal and state emergency response organisations and public spirited individuals “to donate relief materials to cushion the sufferings of the victims”.

The state Governor Udom Emmanuel, who visited the affected community, consoled victims and prayed for the families of the dead children.