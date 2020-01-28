<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An early Tuesday morning fire outbreak that occurred in the Sabo market of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State has destroyed over 100 shops.

The fire reportedly destroyed goods and valuables worth millions of naira.

The inferno started around 1am on Tuesday from the cloth sellers section and reportedly spread to other sections of the market.

The cause of the fire was said to be a power upsurge that occurred when electricity was restored by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company around 1am.

One of the shop owners, who is the Chairman of Table Water and Beverages Producers Association of Nigeria, Remo zone, Adetola Soyemi, told newsmen that over 100 shops were razed.





When asked about the number of shops affected, Soyemi said, “There are many shops affected. There are over 100 shops affected.”

On the cause of the incident, he said, “It was the electricity they restored that led to a spark around 1am, and if not for the men of the fire service, it would have spread to all the sections of the market.”

On the affected areas in the market, Soyemi said, “Cloth sellers, yam flour sellers, grains sellers, herbs sellers, kola nut sellers, padlocks shops and building materials sections were affected.”