<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least 100 persons who were suffering from different health challenges that required surgical operations have been operated free of charge.

The surgical operations carried out during the medical outreach include hernia, hydroxide, breast lump, lipoma and appendix.

They were operated under the Ilerioluwa Development Initiative, a pet project of the wife of the State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

The former Commissioner for Health who is also the Supervisor for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, told newsmen that the state’s First Lady organized the medical outreach to assist indigent people who could not afford the cost of the surgery.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Oyetola commended the medical experts that did the surgery for the successful operations. She congratulated the beneficiaries and wished them quick recovery.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbdulRasheed Olabomi, and the Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Adedeji were among the traditional rulers that witnessed the medical outreach and they commended the wife of the Governor for the gesture.

The beneficiaries also lauded Mrs Oyetola for organizing the medical outreach as they expressed delight that their pains have vanished.