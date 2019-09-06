<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 19-year-old tailor, Adebowale Eshinlokan, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The police charged Eshinlokan, who lives at Ajah area of Lagos, with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, who ordered the police to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, NAN reports.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 19 at Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

Ayorinde said that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the girl in an uncompleted building.

“The defendant lured her into the building and had canal knowledge of her,” he said.

He said that parents of the girl reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.

Osunsanmi said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.