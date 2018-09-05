Ten suspected killers of one Sgt. Collins Isiabo at Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos State had been arrested by the officers of the state police command, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a police patrol team was attacked by an irate mob at College Road, Ifako Ijaiye in Ogba, Lagos State.

During the attack, Sgt. Isiabo with service No. 260326 was attacked and killed while the police patrol vehicle conveying the team was also vandalised by the rampaging mob.

Edgal said that the incident was shocking to the command because it had a good working relationship with the community.

“I assured Lagiosians then that I would leave no stone unturned in unravelling the suspects.

“Today, I am happy to announce that 10 key suspects had been arrested.

“Among the suspects is their herbalist who helped to extract a bullet from the principal suspect following the injury he sustained while struggling to take the deceased policeman’s rifle.

“The principal suspect had been traced to a town in Ondo State and will be arrested very soon.

“One of the suspects revealed to the police during interrogation that they were members of the dreaded “Aiye’’ cult.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspects were returning from where they had gone to bury a member whom they thought had been killed by the police and decided to attack the patrol team.

“However, their member had died when he sighted the police and tried to escape. He missed his step and fatally injured himself,” he said.

The CP added that investigation into the case was ongoing with a view to arresting other suspects still at large.

He also appealed to the youth and Lagosians to always seek redress from platforms provided by the command.

He said that several people had used the platforms to seek redress and got justice.

“This is a civilised society and we will not allow people to get involved in jungle justice,” the CP advised.