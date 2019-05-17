<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abuja Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arrested ten suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys.’

They are Habib Adeyemi, Lawal Kehinde, Victory Jemibor, Solomon Enuneke, Ubgehi Joshua and Tosan Ogbe. Others are Onajite Ejovwo, Anthony Igbonoeme, Tunde Azeez and Adeyemi Habib.

The operatives swung into action following intelligence report on their activities.

Some of the items recovered from them were two (2) exotic cars Six (6) laptops, 10 smart phones and 1 international passport.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.