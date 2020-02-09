<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than 10 persons on Sunday morning lost their lives while seven others were critically injured in an auto crash which occurred in Eripa community of Boluwaduro local government area of Osun State.

Newsmen gathered that the bus belonging to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lagere, Ile-Ife was coming from Oke Maria in Otan Ayegbaju town when it crashed.

Newsmen recall that embers of Catholic Church and people from other denominations annually converged on Oke Maria mountain for prayers session overnight.





An eyewitness informed newsmen that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a fence at the other side of Iree/Eripa/Otan Ayegbaju/Ila expressway before falling into a deep pit.

Officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and policemen were spotted at the scene trying to remove the trapped victims in the vehicle.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Folasade Odoro, confirmed the accident.

She explained that 10 persons died in the auto crash, while seven others were injured, saying policemen immediately moved to the scene of the incident to evacuate the victims.