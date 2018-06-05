Insecurity in Calabar metropolis seem to be on the increase as about 10 suspected cult members have been killed in city in the last three days in a renewed clash allegedly between the Vikings and Axe confraternities.

Cross River communities in recent times have been faced with insecurity ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery to cultism.

The recent cult war is said to have started a week ago when the two contending cult groups cult groups clashed at a burial leading to death of one of the gang leaders.

Sources said all efforts to bring the two rival two negotiating tables failed, leading to the on-going massacre between the two groups.

Investigations by newsmen revealed that while three suspected cultists were gunned to death at Ekondo Street, Mayne Avenue and Wilkie Street all in Calabar South on Sunday, one Agbani was gruesomely murdered at Ediba Qua axis of the metropolis on Sunday.

It was learnt that on Monday evening there was a reprisal attack as about four other cultists were mercilessly killed along Atekong drive and Marian in Calabar Municipal.

An eyewitness, John Okpo, said a tiller, identified as Big Emma was also killed around Ediba Road by Okon Inok Street in Calabar municipality.

Okpo said: “We were here this morning when a group of guys started chasing Emma (one of the victims) from up Ediba and they later caught him around Ediba by Okon Inok where they mercilessly murdered the guy. Emma was even a tiler.

“I wonder why he went and put his hands in such dirty act, following those that don’t have anything to offer. Just imagine how he’s wasted his life. It was after Emma was killed that the Police arrived the scenes chasing some culprits which left the market in disarray.”

At Obudu, it was also learnt that one Mr Ogar Agogo, a staff of Obudu local government area was butchered to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said only one person died, adding that “actually, the clash between the two rivalry cult groups occurred and Police are on top of the situation. But only one person was recorded dead.”