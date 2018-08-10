No fewer than 10 persons were killed following a robbery attack at two banks in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. when the robbers invaded the community in attempt to rob the two commercial banks in the town killing 10 persons including security officers attached to the banks.

A resident of the community, Mr Ofei Obende, said the robbers attacked the police station in the town before attacking the banks killing four security men at the bank premises.

The Secretary to the Otaru of Igarra, Chief Folorunsho Dania, confirmed the incident to NAN in an telephone interview and said 10 persons were feared dead and the police station set ablaze.

“This is a serious case, armed robbers have besieged Igarra so many lives killed, 10 persons have been killed.Three people were killed and in the banks too,” he said.

Many persons were killed. It is a calamity. In all, ten lives have gone.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, said information about the attack was still sketchy and would release details later.

NAN reports that six persons were killed in a similar attack in November 2015 when armed robbers invaded the community.