A father and a son as well as eight others were killed in various flood incidents across five local government areas in Niger state.

A breakdown of the deaths include a father and son in Edati; three primary school pupils in Gurara; three children in Yuna village in Borgu; one child in Kontagora and seven-year-old Khadijat Adamu Aliyu in Fadikpe in Chachanga local government area of the state.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMS), Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, made these disclosures while briefing Niger Assembly on the activities of the agency.

According to him, 469 communities were affected in the 2019 flood adding that 123 communities in 20 local government areas were submerged.

“469 communities in 20 local government areas were affected with 123 communities submerged. We recorded 10 deaths, over 21,223 persons were affected and 2,714 houses were destroyed,” he reiterated.

The DG further said that over N200million allocated to the agency in the 2019 budget has been expended for flood relief, disaster risk reduction and disaster preparedness, adding the funds were exhausted due to response to various disasters across the state.

Inga further said that roads, bridges, culverts and residential buildings were revised to have succumbed to the force of the floodwater adding that the Agency has not responded to some communities affected by disasters due to insufficient funds.

The NSEMA DG was invited to the House of Assembly to give an update of flood activities and address accusations that he has not reached out to victims of flood in Edati.

In his reply to the query, Inga stated that the agency does mapping of flood-affected areas and come up with priority areas to reach out to adding that all communities are reached out to according to their level of priority.