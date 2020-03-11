<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Justice Jude Okeke of a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, on March 10, 2020, adjourned the trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, until April 8, 2020.

Lawal is facing prosecution along with his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday and two other companies, Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd, on a 10-count amended charge bordering on fraud, diversion of funds and criminal conspiracy to the tune of N1.1 billion.

At the resumed trial, the prosecution witness, a Principal Procurement Officer in the office of the SGF, Aminu Adamu, continued his testimony before the court.

Adamu told the court that after evaluating bids for a contract it will be forwarded to the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) and the Ministerial Tenders Board in the office of the SGF.





“If there is any irregularities, it’s normally sent back to PINE (Presidential Initiative for North East) and if there was no issue, then it would be approved,” Adamu added.

According to him, Rholavision and Josmon Technologies were not eligible to participate in the procurement processes, but “they were brought to do the contract.”

He further told the court that he signed the contract letter for Rholavision, which was dated January 14, 2016, and Josmon Technologies, March 4, 2016, adding that 108 companies bided for the contracts for different projects, which were admitted into evidence.

While being cross-examined by Akin Olujimi, SAN, counsel for Lawal, the witness told the court that he does not know if payments for contract awarded to Josmon and Rholavision Ltd were made in satisfaction of the completion of the contract.