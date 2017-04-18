Nigerian system geared towards making people ill – Lagos commissioner

Advertisement

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olajide Idris, has stated that allocation of just five percent to the health sector in the face of series of health challenges confronting the country is evidence that the system is geared towards making Nigerians ill.

Speaking at the 25th Anniversary of Adcem Pharmaceuticals Limited, Idris, however, called on Social Enterprise to support the government, saying government can’t solve everything and that everybody’s input is required in the system.

“Healthcare finance is very essential because of under investment in the system and that is what we are trying to do in Lagos State but to set up Health Insurance Scheme is difficult, it is not something you can rush but we will start it this year.”

“The National Healthcare Insurance Scheme by law is voluntary but there is no where in the world where it’s voluntary and sustainable. Our law in Lagos State is compulsory but people must understand how it will be operated so that we don’t experience the problem that is encountered at national level.”

On his part, the Key note Speaker, Chairman, Diamond Bank Plc and Centre Director, First Bank of Nigeria Sustainability Centre, Lagos Business School for Health, Professor Chris Ogbechie recommended social enterprise in healthcare as the only way to guarantee quality and affordable healthcare for Nigerians.

“Even though we have recorded some progress in area of life expectancy and maternal mortality, we cannot ignore the reality that so many women still die during child birth annually and 1 million Nigerians die before age five due to neonatal causes such as malaria and pneumonia.

“Our country’s health challenge seems so stagnant, discouraging and obviously the government cannot handle it alone which creates a gap that social enterprise needs to fill.

In the view of Clinical Director, St. Nicholas Hospital, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, about 15,000 Nigerians have no access to treatment.

“Fourteen per cent of the population has one form of kidney failure or other and out of about 170 million Nigerians 17,000 people require dialysis every year of which less than 2,000 patient are on dialysis. So we have about 15,000 people dying because of lack of access to dialysis. This is one of the key areas where social enterprise like the one MTN came up with will make a difference so that many more of our citizens will have access to affordable and quality healthcare.”

Unveiling the new company logo to mark the anniversary, MD, Adcem Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr. Adeyemi Adewole said that for the past 25 years the company has delivered quality kidney disease equipment, consumables, drugs, vascular access products among others from a social impact perspective.

“As a profit making social enterprise, we are concerned with the availability and affordability of quality healthcare for all, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid.”