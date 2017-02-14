Zimbabweans use 105m condoms in 2016 amid HIV threat

Advertisement

Zimbabwe has used more than 105 million condoms in 2016 by promoting use of it as an effective HIV prevention method, local media reported on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe also joined to commemorate International Condom Day. The day, which coincides with Valentine’s Day, was set to recognise the importance of condoms as a dual method for prevention of unplanned pregnancies as well as Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

A statement by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, said it remained committed to strengthening the promotion of condom use.

Advertisement

This the statement noted was recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations AIDS Agency as a proven method of preventing the spread of HIV.

“Zimbabwe has recorded one of the most successful condom programmes and in 2016 alone managed to distribute a total of 105 million male condoms countrywide,’’ the ministry said.

The ministry also called for increased funding for condom programmes.

Report said that Zimbabwe remains saddled by a heavy burden of HIV and AIDS, though prevalence rate has declined from 24 per cent to 14 per cent.