Kaduna PHCDA to train 3, 000 traditional birth attendants

Advertisement

The Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KPHCDA), on Tuesday, said it would train 3, 000 traditional birth attendants to reduce the maternal mortality rate in the state.

Assistant Director of the Agency, Alhaji Hamza Ikara, said in Kaduna, that the traditional birth attendants, to be drawn from the 23 councils, would be trained and retrained.

Ikara said the training would take place in the first week of March and would be conducted for three days.

“We are conducting this training for the traditional birth attendants to enable us reduce our maternal mortality rate in the state.

“We are conducting free training in three different phases where we select nine LGAs at a time, and all the wards will be involved so as to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

Advertisement

“Kaduna is one of the states with increasing rate of maternal mortality and we want to stem the tide,“ he said.

Ikara said the participants would be trained on the use of modern delivery kits and skills to encourage pregnant mothers attend antenatal clinics.

He said that improving the capacity of the traditional birth attendants would “reduce the tally of death of women during child delivery, particularly in the rural areas.”

The director explained that the training would also prepare women to embrace routine immunisation and encourage personal hygiene.

Ikara urged pregnant women to always attend antenatal clinics to ensure safe delivery and safeguard their health and that of the children.