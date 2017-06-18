Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ondo, renders many homeless

Advertisement

No fewer than 60 houses were yesterday destroyed by rain storm in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Many of the properties destroyed by the downpour were located in Oke Aro and gaga area of the town.

While some of the houses were partially affected, many have their roofs completely blown off.

Also, some vehicles were trapped under fallen trees as a result of the rainstorm.

It was gathered that some religious centres in the area were also damaged as their buildings were totally collapsed.

As a result of the development, the community has been thrown into darkness as the rainstorm reportedly uprooted many electricity poles in the area.

To this end, the residents of the affected area have called on the state government, the National Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders to come to their aid.

The head of Gaga community, Mr. Oluwole Omotosho, who spoke with journalists on Saturday urged the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu and other relevant agencies to assist the community with relief materials.

He said “this incident came to us as a shock, it is very unfortunate that this could happen to us at this time when things are not easy in the country. That is why we are calling on our state government to assist us out of the problem. We are begging them. “

He explained that the residents had contacted the lawmakers representing the constituencies at the state and National Assembly to come to the aid of the affected people in the area.