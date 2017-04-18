Cloudy skies, hazy weather to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

Advertisement

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy skies over the central states of the country on Wednesday with chances of early morning isolated thunderstorms over Jalingo and Mambilla.

NiMet gave the prediction in its Weather Outlook by the Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Tuesday in Abuja.

It added that there would be prospects of localised thunderstorms over Lokoja, Makurdi and Lafia later in the day with day and night temperature of 30 to 39 and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudiness with prospect of localized thunderstorms over the coastal cities of Lagos, Ijebu Ode, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Ikom and Warri.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over the inland areas like Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Benin, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Abakaliki and Obudu during the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet said that the southern states would have day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions, in good visibility during the forecast period with day and night temperature of 32 to 39 and 22 to 27 degree Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions will prevail over the northern cities with chances of isolated thunderstorm activities over the southern cities in the next 48 hours,” NiMet predicted.