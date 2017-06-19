Evans advises kidnappers to stop crime, says it doesn’t pay

Advertisement

The caught notorious and billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who had successfully coordinated and masterminded several high profile kidnappings and armed robberies within Lagos, Anambra and Enugu States, yesterday advised his fellow kidnappers to desist from the act.

According to him, “My advise to them is that as they are watching me standing here with policemen, they should stop everything about that, it doesn’t pay”, Evans tells his fellow comrade.

He made it known to newsmen in an interview conducted by Channels Television while leading the police operatives to two houses in Ejigbo and Igando areas of Lagos state.

It was reported that Evans keeps most of his victims in the two houses for months. He pays seven hundred thousand Naira, (700,000) yearly for a three bedroom flat.

Upon departure from Igando area Evans opined, “The Nigeria Police is not what it is used to be. They are far more advanced than they were. If they could arrest me, there is no criminal they can’t arrest, “he stated.