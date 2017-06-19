Man jailed four months for stealing TV sets

Advertisement

A Grade 1 Area Court in Kado, Abuja, on Monday sentenced one Babangida Faisal to four months imprisonment for stealing two television sets.

The presiding judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, however, gave him an option of N3,000 fine.

Ado, who warned him to desist from further committing crime, said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

The convict, who is a resident of Mabushi Village, Abuja, was convicted on a one-count of theft levelled against him.

Faisal had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that he needed the money from the sale of the television sets to pay his bills.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that one Adamelekun Seun of ABM Plaza in Utako, Abuja, had reported the matter at the Utako police station on Thursday.

Obatomi said that the complainant had discovered that the convict, who was his staff, had stolen the two television sets from the office.

She said the television sets, which were recovered during investigation, were valued at N70,000 and N55,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Section 289 of the Penal Code.