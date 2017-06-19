Advertisement

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, billionaire kidnapper better known as Evans, has expressed regret over his decision to relocate from his camp in the Jakande area of Lagos to a place in Igando, another suburb in the state.

Speaking when detectives led him to his camps in both places, Evans said the place he kept captives at Green Street, Jakande Estate, was good for business.

The man, who has been described as the most “notorious” kidnapper in the country, said he relocated from Jakande because people got suspicious of his shady deals.

He also disclosed the identity of some of the victims he kept at Jakande and the ransom he got from them.

“I only have three camps; one in Igando, another in Jakande and one in Gowon Estate. The one in Jakande, I rented it for N750,000 a year, that was it in 2010. For the Igando house, I rented it for N1 million,” he said.

“I don’t go to the camps because I have my boys on the ground. They give me information on a daily basis.

“Jakande was the place was where I kept Udoji, a businessman. Five others were also kept there and I collected millions from them.

“I collected $1 million from Udoji. Emesbose paid $300,000 while another person I can remember, paid $250,000.

“I kept just two victims in Igando: Chief Umeh and Chief Donatus Duru who, escaped from the house. We collected 23 million euros from the family. Actually, we were demanding for 300 million euros. We were expecting the balance but since the family did not bring it, I told my boys to release him, but they kept holding him. I was sad when my boys called that Duru escaped from our camp.

“Jakande was a good location for business, but I had to leave that place as soon as I noticed that people were becoming suspicious. I moved to Igando after Jakande. If I had known, I would have been using the place. See what has happened to me at Igando?”

The police could not visit the camp at Gowon Estate on Sunday when Evans was led to the camps.

The suspect was arrested on June 10.