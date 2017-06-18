Six suspected kidnappers arrested in Kaduna

Advertisement

The Kaduna State internal security outfit known as Operation Yaki has arrested six people suspected to be kidnappers terrorizing travellers along the Kaduna–Abuja highway.

A statement on Sunday by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Publicity, said the suspects were picked up on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th by a joint patrol team of the state’s security outfit and the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) with support from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU).

Aruwan said the arrest of the suspected kidnappers was sequel to the massive deployment of more police assets and patrol vehicles in the area in the last one week.

“These efforts led to the arrest of the suspects including the leader of the gang, Adamu Mamman, a 35-year old resident of Amana village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

“Ali Rabo, also known as Blakky, of Liman Ibada village in Chikun Local Government Area and Awwalu Ahmad, aka Mota, of Rijana village in Kachia Local Government Area, who is the main informant of this gang of kidnappers along the Abuja – Kaduna highway, were also arrested.

“Others arrested are Shehu Idris Shagari, a 27-year old man of Gadan Gayan village in Igabi Local Government Area and Umar Antijo, also a 27-year oldm man and a resident of Rijana village in Kachia Local Government Area.

“Also in the net is Babangida Abdullahi of Rijana village in Kachia Local Government Area. He is the receiver of stolen cattle, phones and laptops.”

Aruwan stated that the operation against kidnapping is being funded by the Kaduna State Government.

He disclosed that el-Rufai has been encouraging and supporting inter-agency cooperation in the fight against crime in the state.

“Governor el-Rufai has pressed for sustained onslaught against kidnapping.

“The Kaduna State Government is assisting security agencies with operational funds to support these efforts.

“The governor commends the communities that have been contributing to the security effort by reporting suspicious activities”

Some of the other suspects were arrested at various locations, including Maraban Jos, UngwanPama, Sabon Gayan and Rijana villages – all in Kaduna State.

He said all the suspects arrested confessed to having kidnapped motorists along the Kaduna–Abuja highway at various times.

The suspects further confessed that because of the massive deployment of security forces to their areas of operation, most of their gang members had begun relocating from Rijana village to their respective home towns.

Meanwhile, the suspects and the items recovered from them have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the State Police Command for further investigation.