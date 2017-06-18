Calabar boils again as cultist embark on killing spree

Advertisement

Calabar, the Cross River state capital, has been turned into a theatre of war as blood-thirsty cultists have resumed hostilities in the once peaceful city.

Rival cult groups have embarked on a killing spree over the weekend as several persons were said to been killed between Monday and Friday last week.

Though the number of persons killed could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this reports but some residents of Calabar South said on Sunday that two persons were shot dead in the area last week in a renewed clash said to be between the Vikings and KKK confraternities.

Another young man said to be a member of the Vikings was murdered in cold blood at Nsemo Street, Calabar municipality on Friday night.

The battle of supremacy between these rival cult groups has however crippled night life in the ancient city as residents no longer go out at night for fear of the unknown.

Night clubs, restaurants and bars have witnessed low patronage in the past one week due to the development. Some restaurants and hotels now close as early as 7pm.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, in a telephone chat on Sunday said though several persons were killed in the latest clash but she could not confirm the number of persons killed.

She said, “I cannot really give you exact number of persons killed but I know that some persons were killed within the week.”

According to her, cult related killings have become a daily occurrence, adding that the police was not resting on its oars in its efforts at stamping out the menace.

She said some persons have been arrested in connection with the latest killings and would be charged to Court as soon as investigation was concluded.

“We have intensified patrols in the affected areas and we are urging members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as the police is working effortlessly to bring the situation under control.”