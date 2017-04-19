Man docked for alleged N500,000 palm oil fraud, granted N100,000 bail

Advertisement

A businessman, Ebere Okorie, is standing trial in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, over alleged N500,000 palm oil fraud, but was granted N100, 000 bail.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, ordered the defendant, who denied committing the offence to produce a surety in like sum.

‎Shekarau also ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the case till April 26 for hearing.

Okorie, who resides at No. 1, Building Materials Market, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is facing a two-count charge of breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Hamen Donald, told the court that one Mrs. Ebogbue Udoka of One Man Village, Mararaba, reported the matter at A Police Division, Mararaba on Aug. 19, 2016 at about 4: p.m.

Advertisement

Donald said that the complainant, who is also a businesswoman, alleged that the accused went contrary to the agreement they reached and duped her of N500, 000.

“The complainant said that the accused deceitfully collected N500, 000 from her, that he was going to supply her palm oil.

“The accused further promised the complainant that after supplying the goods, he would assist her in selling the said goods, in which he did, but converted the money for his own personal use.

“Meanwhile, he gave a fake address to the complainant and absconded to unknown destination, until he was seen and arrested,” Donald said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.