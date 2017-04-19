Woman refuses to swear by Quran over debt

Advertisement

There was a mild drama at the Tudun-Wada Lower Sharia Court, Sokoto, when a woman, Larai Faruku, refused to swear with the Holy Quran over a N130,000 debt.

She had initially accepted to swear when the court presided over by Mustapha Abdullahi Ahmed ordered her, but she later declined, expressing her unwillingness to do so.

This made the judge to compel her to pay the debt after the complainant, Harira Nasiru, swore by the holy book.

The judge added that apart from settling the debt, Faruku would also pay N14,500 spent by the complainant in filing the case and the bailiff’s transport fees.

The judge also turned down Larai’s request to pay the said money by installments, pointing out that her inability to pay within two weeks would lead to her imprisonment.

He, however, said the plaintiff had the right to appeal her ruling.