Three arrested for assault of FRSC officials in Anambra

Three out of those who attacked the personnels of the Federal Road Safety Corps on patrol in Igbo-Ukwu in Anambra State last week have been arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Anambra State Police Command.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Head Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, effort is on to effect more arrests for formal prosecution of the miscreants and Okada riders.

Reacting to the arrests, FRSC’s Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, thanked the Anambra State Police Command and particularly the Anambra State Special Anti-Robbery Squad that effected the arrest of the culprits.

Oyeyemi appreciated the promptness and diligence of the arrests and enjoined them to fish out others at large for prosecution so as to serve as deterrent to others that might have such plans in the future, while also reiterating that the Corps will no longer accept such actions as norm.

The Corps Marshal said it will continue to cooperate with other sister agencies in the course of its statutory duties and that the Corps will no longer tolerate situations where its personnel will be harassed, victimized, beaten, assaulted and mobbed for flimsy excuses and trivial issues.