Assassins kill man during his father’s funeral

A 35-year-old man, identified as Bobby Usiobaifo, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that Usiobaifo was murdered during the burial rites of his late father, Pa Abel Usiobaifo, in Evbuotubu quarters on April 15.

‎Bobby was said to have been shot by the assailants shortly after he performed the social dance on Osariemen Street.

A source in the area, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that the deceased was eating outside with some of his friends when the gunmen opened fire.

‎The source noted that many of the guests fled for the fear of being hit by stray bullets, as several gunshots were heard.

A brother to the deceased, who also pleaded anonymity, said he raised the alarm when he saw Bobby’s lifeless body in a pool of blood.

‎‎It was learnt that some suspects had been arrested.

But when contacted for comments, the Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said that he had yet to be briefed about the incident.

“I am not aware of the incident. I am yet to be briefed on that,” Gwandu said on Tuesday evening.