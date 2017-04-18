Mob lynches of three suspected armed robbers in Benue – Police

Advertisement

The Police in Benue have confirmed the lynching of three suspected armed robbers by a mob in Adikpo in Kawabde Local Government Council of the state.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Moses Yamu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Yamu said that the suspected robbers were lynched while carrying out a robbery operation at a petrol station in Adikpo.

He said that the manager of the station alerted the mob, while the robbers were carrying out their operation in the early hours of Tuesday.

Advertisement

He said that the mob had already meted out the jungle justice on the suspects before the police arrived at the scene.

The spokesman, however, said that the police later deposited the three corpses at the Government Hospital, Adikpo.

Eyewitnesses said that the robbers were known by the villagers owing to their frequent attacks on homes and petrol stations within the neighbourhood.

One of the eyewitnesses, who pleaded anonymity, said that due to the frequency of the attacks by the hoodlums, the villagers formed themselves into vigilance groups to defend the community.