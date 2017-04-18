Police intensify search for abducted Ondo monarch, as abductors reduce ransom to N3m

Advertisement

The Ondo State Police command has intensified efforts on the search for the Oniyani of Iyani-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, Oba Sunday Daodu, who was allegedly kidnapped along Owo-Ikare road, on Saturday.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who disclosed this, said efforts are on top gear by the police to secure the release of the first class monarch in the state.

Although Joseph said the police were yet to establish any link with the abductors of the monarch, he reiterated the commitment of the Police to ensuring the timely release of the traditional ruler.

He also warned the family of the abducted monarch and the traditional rulers in the state not to pay any ransom for the release of Oba Daodu.

Meanwhile, the abductors of Oba Dawodu have reduced the ransom placed on him from N15 million to N3 million.

A family source said that the abductors in a telephone conversation with the family had earlier reduced the ransom to N5 million and later to N3 million.

The source hinted that the family was yet to pay any amount as ransom to the abductors, adding that the family was on frequent touch with the Police on the matter.

He informed that the abductors who called with an anonymous telephone line did not disclose where the ransom should be paid to.