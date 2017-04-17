Police officer detained for releasing N4.1m exhibit to suspected fraudster

Advertisement

A policeman attached to the Maroko Police Division, Lagos State, identified only as Sergeant Sunday, has been detained for allegedly releasing a sum of N4.1m recovered from a fraud suspect.

The policeman reportedly released the exhibit to the suspect, identified simply as Emmanuel, who in turn gave the money to one Kate, who is at large.

It was learnt that Emmanuel, who is the managing director of a construction company in the state, had ordered supply of diesel worth N4.9m from one Judith Ogbara.

It was gathered that one Martins, who worked for Emmanuel, took delivery of the product. Emmanuel was reported to have issued a Diamond Bank cheque of N4.9m to Ogbara as payment.

Our correspondent was told that Ogbara had gone to the bank to withdraw the sum when she was told that the cheque was fake.

She was said to have called Emmanuel on the telephone and informed him of the development.

When it appeared that the payment for the goods was not forthcoming, she requested that the product be returned. The suspect and his workers allegedly absconded.

After attempts to locate them failed, she was said to have reported a case of fraud to policemen at the Maroko division, who arrested Emmanuel and Martins on March 12, 2017.

The sergeant was then assigned to investigate the matter.

A source said that the police recovered N4.1m in a car allegedly belonging to Emmanuel.

He said, “The managing director (Emmanuel) had been arrested with one other suspect, Martins, for alleged fraud. The division was handling the matter based on a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, by the complainant.

“The managing director had contracted the complainant for the supply of diesel worth N4.9m. After the supply of the product, a Diamond Bank cheque was issued to her as payment for the goods.

“Consequently, the complainant suspected that the cheque was fake and decided to get the goods back. But Emmanuel and his boys disappeared and were later arrested by policemen at the division. We found N4.1m in the car.”

The source added that the car and the cash were brought to the station, but the IPO compromised in the cause of investigation and released the money to Emmanuel without the knowledge of the Divisional Police Officer.

“It was discovered that the suspects sold the product for N4.1m. Upon the arrest of the suspects, Sergeant Sunday released the money, which was hidden inside the suspect’s car impounded at the station, to him (Emmanuel) at night.

“Emmanuel then gave the money to one Kate, who is currently at large. Investigations revealed that the Diamond Bank cheque issued by Emmanuel was cloned,” he added.

Our correspondent learnt that the policeman and other suspects had been transferred to the Commissioner of Police X-Squad at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja for further investigations.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were ongoing to arrest Kate.

“The policeman is undergoing disciplinary actions and other suspects are with us. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.