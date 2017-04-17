Kidnappers demand N500m ransom for abducted poly proprietor

Advertisement

Unknown gunmen, who kidnapped Sure Polytechnic proprietor, Dr. Idongesit Udom, have demanded a ransom of N500m from the family.

A cousin to the proprietor, who did not want his name in print, said on Sunday that the gunmen contacted the family on two occasions.

He revealed that Udom had been on drugs before he was kidnapped, adding that nobody was sure if the poly proprietor was still alive.

He said, “The kidnappers contacted our family demanding N500m ransom to free my cousin. He was not the one that spoke with us.

“Nobody can tell if he is still alive. He’s been on drugs ever before he was kidnapped.”

Advertisement

Udom was abducted last Sunday by unknown gunmen at Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chukwu Okechukwu, said the police were not aware of any ransom but were aware of Udom’s ill health.

He said the police were doing their utmost to secure the release of the poly proprietor stating, however, that using force could escalate the situation.

As for the kidnapped two white men who worked in a construction firm in Onna LGA, the PPRO said the police had made some arrests.

According him, the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.