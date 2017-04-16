Gunmen kill local council secretary in Akwa Ibom

Advertisement

Tragedy struck in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday as gunmen killed the council Secretary, Mr. Ime Atakpa.

This is happening almost a week the proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic in the area, Dr. Idongesit Umoh was kidnapped last Sunday by gunmen on his way to Church.

A source, who craved anonymity said, he was killed in the morning at Ikot Udo Obobo after being trailed to his farm by six gunmen suspected to be assassins.

He explained that, Ukanafun had been under siege by criminal elements in the past six months thereby leading to frequent killings and maiming of unsuspected members of the public by criminals.

According to the source, who said the killing has a political undertone and build up to 2019 maintained that, ‘‘in the past six months more than 10 persons have been killed as criminal elements lay siege to the area.

‘’By the last count, five persons have been killed in Okoyo Village, while 4 were killed in Nkek and, the recent killing of the council Secretary happened just few poles to the Divisional Police post in the area’’.

The deceased, who was appointed as the Secretary, Transition Committee of the Local Government mid last year by Governor Udom Emmanuel was described as a dependable ally and, politician who believed in what he was doing.

Governor Udom Emmanuel and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah have visited the area to console with the deceased family.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the incident to our correspondent saying that, efforts were being made to bring the culprits to book.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Chukwu Okechukwu: ‘‘Yes! We are aware of the incident this afternoon and, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Donald Awunah along with the State Governor, Mr Emmanuel have visited the area.

‘‘We are doing something about it as efforts are being made by the police to bring the perpetrators to justice’’.