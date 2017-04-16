Kidnappers demand N500m ransom for abducted poly proprietor

Advertisement

Unknown gunmen, who kidnapped Sure Polytechnic proprietor, Dr. Idongesit Udom, have demanded a ransom of N500m from the family.

A cousin to the proprietor, who did not want his name in print, said on Sunday that the gunmen contacted the family on two occasions.

He revealed that Udom has been on medication for an unnamed ailment before he was kidnapped adding that nobody was sure if the proprietor is still alive.

He said, “The kidnappers contacted our family demanding for N500m ransom to free my cousin. He was not the one that spoke with us.

“Nobody can tell if he is still alive. He’s been on drugs ever before he was kidnapped.”

Udom was abducted on Sunday last by unknown gunmen at Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.