Court orders ex-NNPC boss to forfeit $9.8m to FG

A Federal High Court in Kano presided over by Justice Zainab Abubakar Tuesday ordered the forfeiture of $9,772,000 (nine million, seven hundred and seventy two thousand) and £74,000 (seventy four thousand pound sterlings) recovered from a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, to the federal government.

The order was sequel to an ex parte application by the EFCC seeking an interim forfeiture of the recovered money.

The ex parte application was moved by Salihu Sani, counsel for the applicant.

In her ruling, Justice Abubakar held “That the sum of $9,772,000 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand United States Dollars) and £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) which are now in the custody of the applicant (EFCC) are in the interim forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

On February 3, operatives of the Commission had searched a building belonging to the former NNPC boss and recovered the money stashed in a huge fire proof safe. On February 8, Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Kano Zonal Office where he admitted being the owner of both the house and the money recovered.

Yakubu is still in EFCC custody assisting in the investigation.