Passenger hacks Okada rider to death in Enugu

A 40- year old commercial motorcyclist, Sunday Eze, has been killed by his passenger at Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed this in a statement in Enugu said that Eze was killed by one Michael Gabriel, whom he was conveying to an unknown destination at about 9 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Amaraizu’s statement read, “The now deceased, identified as one Sunday Eze of Umuogbo-Agu, Enugu Ezike Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, never believed his life would have been cut short at 40 years by his motorcycle passenger whom he was conveying on that fateful day.

“It was gathered that on that fateful day being February 11, 2017, at about 9 pm, the deceased person was conveying a passenger, later identified as one Michael Gabriel (from same Enugu Ezike).

“While the deceased was conveying the suspect, he was allegedly suddenly hit with an iron rod on his head over a yet to be established issue/issues which made the motorcyclist to fall down; unconscious.

“The victim was however rushed to St Marys Hospital located within the axis where he was later confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, a full scale investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident as the suspect is helping the operatives of the command in their investigations.”