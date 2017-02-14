Three arraigned for allegedly setting fire on N6m jeep

Advertisement

The police on Tuesday arraigned three men – Owolabi Usman, 19; Atapako Hameed, 30; and Adekunle Segun, 48; — in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly setting fire on a jeep and a motorcycle.

The accused, whose addresses were not given, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, causing breach of peace and unlawfully setting fire on a jeep.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Eigbegiale , told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 1, 2017 at about 2.p.m at Alatise Street, Ikereku, Ogun.

Eigbegiale said the accused set fire on the jeep valued at N6 million and belonging to one Abiodun Ayinde while the owner of the motorcycle had yet to be known.

According to the prosecutor, the driver of the jeep had hit a motorcycle while the trio who were passing by at the time of the incident set the vehicle on fire with others still at large.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 443(A), 516 and 411 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The trio, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Chief Magistrate Oriyomi Sofowora granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sofowora adjourned the case till Feb. 28 for hearing.