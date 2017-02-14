Lotto player docked for alleged non-payment of N25,000 stake

Advertisement

A lotto player, Nurudeen Olalakan, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of peace and playing lotto of N25,000 without payment.

Olalakan, 37, is facing a two- count charge of causing breach of peace and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 9, 2017 at Iporo Ake junction, Isale-Ake in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said the accused person conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by playing a BET9JA game of N25,000, from one Mr Adeniji Moses, the manager of Grand Harvard Integrated and failed to pay.

The complainant said that the accused had earlier played a game in the morning and won N40,000, and later came in the evening to stake another N25,000 game without making any payment

Advertisement

He said the accused told one of the staff, Afusat Ishola, to play the game for him from a betting machine which she did, but failed to pay.

Shonibare said that all efforts made to retrieve the money proved abortive, which compelled the complainant to call the police to arrest him.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Idowu Olayinka, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Olayinka adjourned the case till March 9 and 10, 2017 for hearing.