Couple on trial for defiling six-month-old baby

Advertisement

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Monday denied bail to a couple, who allegedly conspired and defiled a six-month-old baby.

The Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Maryam Sabo, ordered the remand of Muhammad Muttaka, 30, and his wife, Zainab, 22, arraigned on a two-count.

Sabo said that she needed the advice of the state directorate of public prosecutions.

She adjourned the case to March 30 for mention.

Counsel to the accused, Mr A.S. Muhammad, had applied for their bail, but the prosecutor Insp. Shuaibu Musa, objected to it, saying that the case was sensitive.

Advertisement

Muhammad and Zainab were charged with conspiring to defile their friend’s baby given to Zainab to nurse.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, the baby was given to Zainab by her mother on Feb. 3.

He said, “Zainab and her husband, Muhammed conspired and assaulted the baby.

“The victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for examination and treatment,’’ he said.

Musa said that the offences contravened Sections 97 and 283 of the Penal Code.