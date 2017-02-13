Court sentences man to death by hanging for armed robbery

Advertisement

An Abeokuta High Court on Monday sentenced Gabriel Joseph to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Joseph, whose address was not given, was found guilty of a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

In her judgment, Justice Olatokunbo Majekodumi, said the convict was found guilty of the offences.

“Having found that the accused person is guilty as charged on both counts, you shall be hung by the neck until you are dead,’’ she said.

The judge said that the offences committed contravened Section 6(b) and was punishable under Section1(2)( a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict, who had been standing trial since December 2013, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was arrested and charged for robbing one Damilola Alade of his Toyota Camry car with registration number SL 937 AAA, one iPad, a blackberry phone and other valuables, at gun point.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Bolarinwa Adebowale, had told the court that the convict committed the offence. at no 4JB, Awo-osejo Street, Arowofela, Magoboro, Abeokuta.

According to Adebowale , the convict and three others robbed the complainant and his family in front of his house after arriving from a trip.

“When Alade was about to enter his compound, the accused and three others came down from a motorcycle, accosted him and pointed a gun at his head and ordered him to surrender the money in his possession.

“The complainant answered that there was no money on him, the accused then asked them to come down from the car, tore the driver’s cloth and used it to tie Alade, his wife, driver and their three-year old child.

“When Alade saw how desperate they were, he told them he had no money but an IPad phone and blackberry phone inside the car.

“The accused and his gang entered inside Alade’s car and drove off,’’ the prosecutor said.

Adebowale said that in the course of investigation a female policewoman pretended to be friendly and sent an invitation to the stolen blackberry.

“The user of the phone, who is a student responded and said one Niyi, who is a friend of the accused sold the blackberry to him,’’ she said.

The prosecutor said that this led to the arrest of the accused at a beer parlour at Kara, Ibafo, Ogun State,’’ she said.

During the trial the prosecutor said that all the proof tendered convince the court beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed offences.