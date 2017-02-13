Suspected thugs raze High Court in Osun

Advertisement

Suspected thugs, on Monday, allegedly stormed the premises of the Osun State High Court in Ilesa and set part of the court ablaze.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the court at around 6:00a.m and set ablaze the Court 2 which is one of the courts handling some sensitive cases.

Sources at the court said the hoodlums also wet the registry of the court with petrol but left without torching that section.

Advertisement

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the files and the books on the Court 2 chamber was burnt down completely.

The source said, “The hoodlums came very early and burnt down Court 2. They burnt everything inside the chamber and left.

“There is no adequate security at the court and I think that is why they were able to perpetrate the act without and resistance.”