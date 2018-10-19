



Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly told more than 3 000 graduates last week to create their own jobs or “risk sinking into oblivion” as formal job opportunities continued to shrink.

In an acceptance speech as the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) second Chancellor at the institution’s graduation ceremony, Mnangagwa told the graduates to be job creators, reported the privately owned NewsDay.

“As you begin the next phase of life, seek to be creators of wealth and employment. Desire to be positive transformers of your families, communities and the nation at large,” Mnangagwa reportedly told the 3 916 graduates.

Mnangagwa’s remarks came months after he reportedly promised to tackle the massive job shortages in the southern African country.

According to AFP, Mnangagwa, who took over from ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in November, pledged to tackle mass unemployment by luring back foreign investment and investing in infrastructure.

Mnangagwa also pledged to revive the country’s moribund economy.

Meanwhile, reports indicated the president’s remarks were similar to those of his predecessor Robert Mugabe who in April 2017, also told Zimbabweans to create their own jobs.

According to NewsDay, Mugabe said that Zimbabweans “should not moan” about the high levels of joblessness in the country, as they could easily create jobs for themselves.

“We want people to create jobs for themselves and not to wait to be given work. Create jobs and employ others, we do not want people who just cry for jobs. Let’s have less tears and more sweat,” Mugabe was quoted as saying at the time.