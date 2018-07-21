President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday assured Zimbabwe’s white farmers that their land will not be taken, calling on them to work together with the government ahead of landmark elections on July 30.

Under his predecessor Robert Mugabe, white farmers were evicted in favour of landless black people from 2000 by a controversial policy that wrecked on agriculture and triggered an economic collapse.

But less than two weeks to go before Zimbabwe’s first elections since Mugabe’s ouster, Mnangagwa moved to quash any fears the practice would be repeated.

“This issue of new (land) invasions is a thing of the past. The rule of law must now apply,” Mnangagwa told a group of about 200 white and Asian people gathered in the capital Harare, adding that the “animal farm mentality,” was a thing of the past.