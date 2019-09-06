(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 21, 2017, shows Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe arriving to address the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations in New York.A Zimbabwe parliament committee has summoned former president Robert Mugabe to give evidence on May 23, 2018, about diamond corruption alleged to have cost billions of dollars during his rule. / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Kevin Hagen
Agence France-Presse

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has died, according to reports. He was 95.

According to ZimLive, the news was confirmed by two sources. He reportedly died in a hospital in Singapore on Friday Morning.

According to The Mirror, Human Rights Watch Southern African director Dewa Mavhinga revealed that credible family sources said the former leader had died.

BBC News also confirmed Mugabe’s death.

Tributes started pouring in on Friday morning.

Fadzayi Mahere, Zimbabwe’s Education, Sport, Art and Culture Secretary, tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe. My response to your passing is complicated. I’m going to write a long piece. However, for now, deepest condolences to his family.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter:

