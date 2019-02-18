



Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has retired four senior generals to diplomatic services on Monday.

According to IOL, the retired generals – major generals Martin Chedondo, Douglas Nyikayaramba, Anselem Sanyatwe and air vice marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda – will join Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

According to a statement published on ZWNEWS, the Zimbabwean government will release accreditation details for each of the four senior officers once various bilateral consultations are concluded.

Mnangagwa is said have thanked the officers for “serving their country with honour and dedication in the defence forces”.

“His excellency the president and commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces thanks the four officers for serving their country with honour and dedication in the defence forces, and wishes them successful careers in the diplomatic service,” reads the statement seen by The Herald.

These changes happen while Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, is away in India for medical treatment.