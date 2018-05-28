Several Zimbabwean opposition parties are reportedly lining up to join the Nelson Chamisa led coalition that would take on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF in the forthcoming elections.

According to NewsDay, among the opposition parties that are set to join Chamisa are former president Joice Mujuru who leads the National People’s Party (NPP), Dumiso Dabengwa (Zapu), and Ambrose Mutinhiri’s from the National Patriotic Front (NPF).

The Mujuru led party secretary general Gift Nyandoro said that the party would only decide the way forward after the wrangle between Chamisa and his rival Thokozani Khupe over use of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party symbols has been resolved.

He said that they have been following the MDC-T squabbles with keen interest and would be guided by the high court’s pending decisions.

“We have a MoU with the MDC-T and until when such matter is resolved, we will remain guided on what steps to take. Our understanding is that our MoU is for MDC-T and we wait for the decision of the court so that we see who to approach and deal with. Time is running out but in a game of politics, a night is a very long time. The hopes are very much alive,” Nyandoro was quoted as saying.

The first coalition talks between Mujuru and the MDC-T party reportedly failed last year after she had demanded that the name Movement for Democratic Change be removed from the grand coalition which would coasted the 2018 polls.

Mujuru said at the time that although she supported the grand coalition, she was not going to be part of it if the name MDC was being adopted as the coalition name.

“As long as the coalition has an MDC name, I am not part of it, but I would be happy if we meet and give it a different name,” Mujuru was quoted as saying at the time.