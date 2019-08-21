<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Zimbabwean Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko, who has been on the run, appeared in a Bulawayo court on Wednesday facing charges of criminal abuse of office, the Herald reports.

Mphoko had been on the run after fleeing from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers at a Bulawayo police station on Monday.

The former VP was remanded out of custody, granted 1,000 Zimbabwe dollars bail and ordered to report to the police once a week.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, not interfere with state witnesses and reside at his given address until the matter is finalised as part of his bail conditions.

Mphoko, who on Saturday refused to cooperate with ZACC officers and instructed them to leave his home after they tried to arrest him, is being accused of criminal abuse of office.

He allegedly instructed junior police officers to free the then Zimbabwe National Road Administration acting Chief Executive, Moses Juma.

Juma had been arrested on criminal abuse of office charges and was being held at Avondale Police Station in Harare.

Mphoko allegedly committed the offence in 2016 when he was still vice president of Zimbabwe.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 4, 2019.