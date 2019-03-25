<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Zimbabwe has withdrawn a warning about a dam wall at risk of bursting, due to cyclone Idai, the information ministry said on Monday.

Engineers of the national water authority had deemed the Manyera dam wall in the eastern Chimanimani district safe, Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi said.

The all-clear comes a day after government began evacuating residents from the town of Chimanimani, fearing flood waters weakened a dam wall.

The dam’s water levels, however, remained high, according to Mutodi. At least 259 people died and several hundred are still missing in Zimbabwe, after Idai struck south-east Africa 10 days ago.

In Mozambique, the country hardest hit by the cyclone, 446 people are confirmed dead and some 518,323 people have been affected across the country, according to Environment Minister, Celso Correia.

As rescue operations continue these numbers may increase, the minister added. Adding to the misery, the health ministry recorded unconfirmed number cases of malaria and cholera in accommodation centres for the displaced in the central town of Namacurra.

Cyclone Idai left more than 700 people dead across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, destroying homes and causing widespread flooding.

Throughout the region, some 600,000 people have been displaced and at least 1.7 million have been affected, according to various UN agencies.