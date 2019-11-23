<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga returned to the capital Harare on Saturday after spending four months in China.

The presidency on July 22 said Chiwenga travelled to China to “undergo further medical tests” for an undisclosed illness.

Photographs shared by Zimbabwe Newspaper Group, the publishers of the state-owned Herald newspaper, showed Chiwenga arriving in a chartered aircraft from China and being welcomed at the main airport by the Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang.

Zimbabwe Government Spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the welcome of Chiwenga by the Chinese diplomat was in the context of the assistance provided to date by the Chinese government.

“Chiwenga had gone to China as a guest of the Chinese government and it’s in line with that same context that Ambassador Baogang received the vice-president,” Mangwana said in an interview by phone.