



Zimbabwe recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total cases to 2,879 and the death toll to 41.

The country also recorded a significant number of recoveries at 283, raising the total number of recoveries from 604 to 887.

The country has been recording a sharp increase in locally transmitted infections, and out of the 62 new cases, 50 are local cases while 12 are citizens who returned from South Africa.





Cumulatively, local cases now stand at 1,837 compared to 1,042 imported cases.

In an update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the death is of a 32-year-old woman from Manicaland Province.

The country has done a total of 126,708 COVID-19 tests to date.