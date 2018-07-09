An outgoing member of parliament for Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF, has claimed that the southern African country cannot prosper without the involvement of whites in its affairs.

According to New Zimbabwe, Joseph Tshuma, who is the outgoing Member of Parliament for Mpopoma Pelandaba, said this while speaking at a political parties discussion forum in Bulawayo on Saturday.

“We are coming from the era of Robert Mugabe — an era which closed us out from the rest of the world.

“We began to live in a vacuum. That was the most dangerous thing that was ever experienced by this country other than the bombings during the liberation struggle,” Tshuma said.

Tshuma said that Mugabe made a mistake when he told Tony Blair to “keep your England and I’ll keep my Zimbabwe.”

“Yes, we kept our Zimbabwe, but what kind of Zimbabwe did we keep? One thing that I have been made to understand and agree strongly whether painful or not, we cannot do away with that person called umkhiwa (white).”

Meanwhile, Mugabe’s successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised to work towards ending Zimbabwe’s isolation from the international world.

Mnangagwa indicated that his priorities were to revive the southern African nation’s ailing economy and fight corruption.

“My government is committed to open Zimbabwe out to investment by building a free and transparent economy which benefits Zimbabweans and is welcoming to outsiders,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying during his first state of the nation address.