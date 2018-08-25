(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 21, 2018 Zimbabwe main opposition party Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa gestures as he addresses a crowd of supporters during an election campaign rally at White City stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court on August 22, 2018 began to hear an opposition petition seeking to overturn the presidential election result, in a legal challenge seen as unlikely to succeed despite allegations of vote fraud. The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has accused the ruling ZANU-PF party and the election commission of rigging the July 30 vote, Zimbabwe's first poll since the ousting of Robert Mugabe last year./ AFP PHOTO / ZINYANGE AUNTONY
Agence France-Presse

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader says he respectfully rejects the court ruling upholding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow election win and he calls the inauguration planned for Sunday “false.”

Nelson Chamisa spoke a day after the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected opposition claims of vote-rigging and said it did not bring “sufficient and credible evidence.”

Chamisa now says “we have the right to peaceful protest” and that other routes will be pursued.

He also says the opposition had reached out to Mnangagwa for dialogue but the president did not respond.

Mnangagwa shortly after the ruling said on Twitter to Chamisa that “my door is open and my arms are outstretched.”

Last month’s election was seen as a chance to move on from Robert Mugabe’s repressive 37-year-rule. Now Chamisa alleges “a new persecution.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR